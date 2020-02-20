WILDWOOD — Beth Judah Temple invites the public to a special Shabbat Across the Wildwoods event 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the temple, Spencer and Pacific avenues.
The event will include uplifting Friday evening services, conducted by Rabbi Ron Isaacs, followed by dinner, a short program with music and fellowship in the temple’s social hall. The event is open to the public, and people of all faiths are welcome. There is an $18 dinner donation per person. Everyone is welcome to attend the service even if they cannot stay for dinner.
Dinner RSVPs are needed by March 1. For details about the event, or to RSVP, please phone Beth Judah at 609-522-7541 or email bethjudahtemple@yahoo.com. Dinner donations may be mailed to Beth Judah Temple, PO Box 1183, Wildwood NJ 08260.
For more information about the synagogue, visit Facebook, BethJudahTemple.org or phone the Beth Judah office at 609-522-7541.
