Blotter for Feb. 1 through April 30

Joshua Keen, 21, of Rio Grande, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Brown, 38, of Cape May Court House was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with burglary.
Heath Hummert, 36, of North Wildwood was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with fugitive from justice, possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Raymond, 32, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with shoplifting.
Stanley Leszczynski, 31, of North Wildwood was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.
Wallace Martino, 26, of Egg Harbor City was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, obstruction, resisting arrest, criminal mischief.
Louis Perez, 35, of North Wildwood was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Juan Estrada-Islas, 50, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vindra Williams, 25, of Villas was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with possession of CDS-heroin, possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hadith Hicks, 28, of Villas was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, hindering apprehension.
Michael Bertoline, 27, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with DWI.
Simon Benichou, 53, of North Wildwood was arrested on March 1 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Yannuzzi, 25, of Honeybrook, PA was arrested on March 8 and charged with invasion of privacy.
Amanda Alexander, 24, of Cape May Court House was arrested on March 10 and charged with possession of CDS-methamphetamine, possession of CDS-cocaine, possession of prescription legend drugs, possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Smyth, 28, of Cape May Court House was arrested on March 12 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of marijuana under 50g.
Ronray Harris, 24, of Cape May Court House was arrested on March 15 and charged with trespassing.
Nicholas Reillo, 19, of Florence was arrested on March 16 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel McIntyre, 22, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested on March 17 and charged with disorderly conduct.
James Dix, 22, of Villas was arrested on March 17 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Caitlin Munizza, 23, of Villas was arrested on March 17 and charged with disorderly conduct.
James Williams, 60, of Bristol, PA was arrested on March 23 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.
Daniel Conway, 40, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested on March 24 and charged with disorderly conduct.
John Keenan, 53, of Rio Grande was arrested on March 27 and charged with DWI.
Karen Desalis, 50, of Wildwood was arrested on April 4 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.
Anthony Bodanza, 23, of Wildwood was arrested on April 6 and charged with DWI
David Bosley, 49, of York, PA was arrested on April 6 and charged with DWI.
Stephanie Smith, 37, of Havertown, PA was arrested on April 7 and charged with endangering welfare of children.
Charles Jenkins, 30, of Erma was arrested on April 13 and charged with DWI, possession of CDS-cocaine, possession of CDS-heroin, possession of CDS-methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, under the influence of CDS.
Darryll Meter, 41, of Cape May was arrested on April 30 and charged with theft by deception.
The above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty.