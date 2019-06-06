You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Leader of the Wildwoods

Blotter for Feb. 1 through April 30

Joshua Keen, 21, of Rio Grande, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Brown, 38, of Cape May Court House was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with burglary.

Heath Hummert, 36, of North Wildwood was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with fugitive from justice, possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Raymond, 32, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with shoplifting.

Stanley Leszczynski, 31, of North Wildwood was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.

Wallace Martino, 26, of Egg Harbor City was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, obstruction, resisting arrest, criminal mischief.

Louis Perez, 35, of North Wildwood was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with hindering apprehension.

Juan Estrada-Islas, 50, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vindra Williams, 25, of Villas was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with possession of CDS-heroin, possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hadith Hicks, 28, of Villas was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, hindering apprehension.

Michael Bertoline, 27, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with DWI.

Simon Benichou, 53, of North Wildwood was arrested on March 1 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Yannuzzi, 25, of Honeybrook, PA was arrested on March 8 and charged with invasion of privacy.

Amanda Alexander, 24, of Cape May Court House was arrested on March 10 and charged with possession of CDS-methamphetamine, possession of CDS-cocaine, possession of prescription legend drugs, possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Smyth, 28, of Cape May Court House was arrested on March 12 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of marijuana under 50g.

Ronray Harris, 24, of Cape May Court House was arrested on March 15 and charged with trespassing.

Nicholas Reillo, 19, of Florence was arrested on March 16 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel McIntyre, 22, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested on March 17 and charged with disorderly conduct.

James Dix, 22, of Villas was arrested on March 17 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Caitlin Munizza, 23, of Villas was arrested on March 17 and charged with disorderly conduct.

James Williams, 60, of Bristol, PA was arrested on March 23 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.

Daniel Conway, 40, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested on March 24 and charged with disorderly conduct.

John Keenan, 53, of Rio Grande was arrested on March 27 and charged with DWI.

Karen Desalis, 50, of Wildwood was arrested on April 4 and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g.

Anthony Bodanza, 23, of Wildwood was arrested on April 6 and charged with DWI

David Bosley, 49, of York, PA was arrested on April 6 and charged with DWI.

Stephanie Smith, 37, of Havertown, PA was arrested on April 7 and charged with endangering welfare of children.

Charles Jenkins, 30, of Erma was arrested on April 13 and charged with DWI, possession of CDS-cocaine, possession of CDS-heroin, possession of CDS-methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, under the influence of CDS.

Darryll Meter, 41, of Cape May was arrested on April 30 and charged with theft by deception.

The above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.