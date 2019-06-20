Philip Barbaro, 26, of Franklinville, was arrested on May 4 and charged with possession of CDS-Marijuana under 50g.
Nathan Charriez, 18, of Vineland, was arrested on May 5 and charged with possession of CDS-Marijuana under 50g.
Tyrek Byrd, 18, of Vineland, was arrested on May 5 and charged with possession of CDS-Marijuana under 50g.
Jessica Cotton, 18, of Williamstown, was arrested on May 5 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Giavana Gelsomino, 18, of Williamstown, was arrested on May 5 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Hailey Sharp, 18, of Williamstown, was arrested on May 5 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Michelle Sproul, 18, of Williamstown, was arrested on May 5 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Eric Castner, 18, of Berlin, was arrested on May 5 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Amanda Ortiz, 18, of Williamstown, was arrested on May 5 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
A 17 year old female, of Williamstown, was arrested on May 5 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
A 17 year old female, of Williamstown, was arrested on May 5 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
A 17 year old female, of Williamstown, was arrested on May 5 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Vincent Frontera, 18, of Williamstown, was arrested on May 5 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Jessica Bohanon, 18, of Williamstown, was arrested on May 5 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Noelle Pelletier, 18, of Williamstown, was arrested on May 5 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Jenna Dandrea, 18, Williamstown, was arrested on May 5 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
A 17 year old male, of Vineland, was arrested on May 5 and charged with possession of CDS-Marijuana under 50g.
A 17 year old male, of Vineland, was arrested on May 5 and charged with possession of CDS-Marijuana under 50g.
Mia Files, 19, of Lancaster, PA was arrested on May 10 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Antonio Dicolandrea, 18, of Voorhees, was arrested on May 11 and charged with possession of CDS-Marijuana under 50g.
Carlos Delgado, 33, of Cape May Court House, was arrested on May 11 and charged with DWI.
Donald Deluca, 54, of Churchville, PA was arrested on May 11 and charged with DWI.
Landis Lucas, 71, of Wildwood, was arrested on May 14 and charged with DWI
Michael Thomson, 34, of Mt. Laurel, was arrested on May 15 and charged with burglary, theft, possession of CDS-Heroin.
Thomas Damico, 48, of Ridley Park, PA was arrested on May 17 and charged with possession of CDS-Marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Horvath, 26, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested on May 17 and charged with fugitive from Justice, possession of CDS-Marijuana under 50g.
A 17 year old male, of West Deptford, was arrested on May 18 and charged with possession of CDS-Marijuana under 50g.
A 17 year old male, of West Deptford, was arrested on May 18 and charged with possession of CDS-Marijuana under 50g.
Shayne Schmidt, 22, of Cape May Court House, was arrested on May 19 and charged with DWI.
Michael Santini, 18, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested on May 20 and charged with possession of CDS-Marijuana under 50g.
The above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty.