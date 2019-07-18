Bakers and pie lovers, get your best recipes out of the drawer and start whipping up some juicy desserts for the Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market on Saturday, July 27.
The Peach Party & Perfect Peach Pie Contest will take place during the regular farmers market, located at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. Bring your best pie or cobbler (featuring peaches, of course) along with the dessert's recipe to the market's Peach Party Booth no later than 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The market will open at 8 a.m. and The Perfect Peach Pie Winner will be announced at 11:30 a.m. All ages of amateur bakers are invited to participate. The winner will go on to the next level of state competition and the possibility of winning a grand prize of $300 from the New Jersey Peach Promotion Council.
Written entries must be received by Wednesday, July 24. Email your name, telephone number, mailing address, email address, recipe title and short description to joanne.boardwalk@gmail.com. For more information, go to DooWW.com.