The Cape Classic Motorcycle Club of Wildwood held its annual Toys for Tots toy run Saturday, Dec. 7. The club has organized the event for more than 20 years, with members donating toys as well as having collection sites where the community can donate to the cause. All toys are distrubuted to local children through Toys for Tots and the Lunch wih Lynce Foundation.
— Dale Gerhard
