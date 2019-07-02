After being closed for one day following an issue at the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority, four county beaches reopened Tuesday.

Beaches at Jefferson, Miami and Hollywood avenues in Wildwood Crest and Hollywood Avenue in the Diamond Beach section of Lower Township, which were closed for precautionary measures Monday, were reopened, Cape May County Public Health Coordinator Kevin L. Thomas confirmed.

{span}“Bacteria counts were low today, and they were reopened,” Thomas said. “Everything is good to go.”{/span}

Officials from the MUA discovered Monday the last of three phases in its wastewater treatment system at the Seven-Mile MUA Station failed to trigger about 3:30 p.m. Sunday until about 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the borough Monday.

The treated water is funneled through an outfall line that extends one mile into the ocean at Jefferson Avenue.

The county Department of Health subsequently ordered the closing of the ocean for all areas within a one-mile radius. An additional eight sites were tested with no bacteria reaching the shore, Thomas said previously.

In a news release Tuesday, Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera said the county Board of Chosen Freeholders and the county MUA are working to figure out what caused the problem to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“The Borough of Wildwood Crest supports the Cape May County Department of Health’s decision to briefly close the ocean in the southern end of our community as a precautionary measure,” Cabrera said. “We’d never want anyone to go into the ocean without knowing it was safe for any reason. The health and safety of the public will always be our top priority.”