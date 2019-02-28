Champions crowned at grammar school basketball Island Tournament

WILDWOOD CREST — The Wildwood Crest Recreation Department hosted the annual grammar school basketball Island Tournament Feb. 20 through 24. Competition was held among the boys and girls grades 5-6 and 7-8 basketball teams from four grammar schools in the Wildwoods — Margaret Mace, Cape Trinity Catholic, Wildwood and Crest Memorial.
Winners from the tournament were as follows: junior varsity girls - Margaret Mace; junior varsity boys - Cape Trinity Catholic; varsity girls - Crest Memorial; varsity boys - Margaret Mace.
In addition to the basketball tournament, the event also included the annual Skills Competition, which was won by Cape Trinity Catholic.