Chef Mia Chiarella to cook at Beth Judah fundraiser in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — Chef Mia Chiarella of Mia Mia Raw Bar and Ristorante is serving as guest chef for Beth Judah Temple’s spring fundraiser 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the temple’s Social Hall at Spencer and Pacific Avenues.
Chiarella will work from the temple’s kitchen and prepare a dinner of pasta primavera, salad and dessert for take-out. Limited seating is available for dining in.
Tickets are $18, and the event is open to the public. Reserve your dinner by sending a check to: Beth Judah Temple, P.O. Box 1183, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Please include the number of take-out vs. dine-in dinners with your check. The deadline for reservations is April 8. Dinners may be picked up between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will help offset the costs of day-to-day operations and maintenance for the historic Wildwood temple, which was completed in 1929.
For more information, phone the Beth Judah office at 609-522-7541 or visit Beth Judah Wildwood on Facebook. Beth Judah is Cape May County’s only active synagogue. The congregation celebrated its centennial in 2014. For details about the synagogue, see bethjudahtemple.org
Chiarella’s family has been cooking in Wildwood since 1969, when they opened the original Chiarella’s. For more information about Mia Mia, see eatatmiamia.com.