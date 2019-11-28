WILDWOOD — Downtown is kicking off the Christmas season at Byrne Plaza on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7.
This year’s Christmas in the Plaza, sponsored by the Greater Wildwood Jaycees, will be a two-day event that will include free carnival rides, craft and food vendors, holiday activities, appearances by Santa Claus (Friday) and Mrs. Claus (Saturday), entertainment and more!
Byrne Plaza is at 3400 Pacific Ave. in downtown Wildwood.
Christmas in the Plaza starts at 5 pm Friday, Dec. 6. The Greater Wildwood Jaycees Christmas Parade will march south on Pacific Avenue before circling back and ending at Byrne Plaza for the awards ceremony and Byrne Plaza Christmas tree lighting. Come early for dinner in the plaza or at one of the many downtown Wildwood restaurants.
Take the kids on the free rides, grab a cup of hot chocolate and shop the downtown shops and the Byrne Plaza vendors while you wait for the parade and the arrival of Santa Claus.
The free carnival rides and vendors, along with the other festivities, will resume from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. In the morning, Mrs. Claus will visit Byrne Plaza to read Christmas stories to the children — bring a chair or blanket to sit on. At noon, the John Walter Cape Community Band will take the stage and entertain the crowd with live Christmas Music until the closing at 4 pm. Don’t forget your camera to take your Christmas picture at the photo opportunity area.
Christmas in the Plaza 2019 is being made possible by a partnership with the Greater Wildwood Jaycees, GWTIDA, WBID and the City of Wildwood.
Follow Greater Wildwood Jaycees NJ on Facebook for the latest Christmas in the Plaza information. For information about the Greater Wildwood Jaycees Christmas Parade or the 10th Annual Holiday Decorating Contest for Businesses, contact the Greater Wildwood Jaycees at 609-729-5501 or visit WildwoodHoliday.com.
