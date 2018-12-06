Christmas Parade coming to Wildwoods

WILDWOOD — Byrne Plaza, downtown Wildwood’s new event space at Pacific and Oak Avenues, will be the final destination of the Greater Wildwood Jaycees Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 7.
Spectators are invited to come to Byrne Plaza to watch the parade and enjoy Christmas on the Plaza while waiting for Santa to arrive and light the Byrne Plaza Christmas tree.
Christmas on the Plaza will feature family entertainment, ice skating, a beer garden, fire pits, craft vendors and food vendors from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8.
The Greater Wildwood Jaycees Christmas parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Friday at 15th and Central avenues in North Wildwood, head through downtown Wildwood on Pacific Avenue and end at Byrne Plaza after circling back via New Jersey Avenue.
Many downtown Wildwood bars, shops and restaurants will be open and decorated for the holidays. In addition to shopping, food and beverages, these establishments will offer an excellent view of the parade.
Find up-to-date Christmas on the Plaza information at facebook@christmasontheplaza. For information about the Greater Wildwood Jaycees Christmas Parade or the ninth annual Holiday Decorating Contest for Businesses, contact the Jaycees at 609-729-5501 or see wildwoodholiday.com.