WILDWOOD — Trish Frontino pulled an original Elvis Presley Fan Club pin out of her purse Saturday afternoon, a present she bought for a relative at the collectibles expo at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
“We come every year looking for interesting stuff,” said Frontino, 38, of Philadelphia. “There’s always the thrill of the hunt when it comes to toys, jerseys. This is a hotbed for random, awesome Christmas presents.”
Attendees of the Sports Card, Comic, Toy and Collectibles Show, held Friday through Sunday, searched through rows of baseball, Magic: The Gathering, Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards, sports jerseys, comic books, signed posters, action figures, coins and more.
Frontino said the show is “unpredictable” when it comes to what collectors will find. A few years ago, she found a mid-'80s Madonna tour poster, and last year she picked up some rare books. This year, in addition to the pin, she purchased framed film strips — originals from the 1989 “Batman” film.
It’s that “thrill of the hunt” that draws many people to the expo each year, Geoff Inman said, as well as the camaraderie of being around other collectors.
“It’s a place where like-minded people get to hang out,” said Inman, 44. “There aren’t too many places like that.”
Inman, owner of Hidden Level Games in Rio Grande, said it’s also great exposure for his business. His booth held trading cards, as well as vintage video games, consoles and cartridges.
It’s different for every collector, Inman said, but there’s a feeling of “finding that one awesome thing you know is out there, if you look and try hard.”
Sifting through a box of posters, Sam White, 31, of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, wasn’t looking for anything particular, she said, adding she likes Deadpool, X-Men, action figures and video games.
“I like comics and collectibles, so I walked in,” White said. “There’s always something different.”