Construction to close jughandle to Anglesea Drive in North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD — The jughandle from Route 147 to Anglesea Drive will be closed for about two months starting Monday due to construction on a bulkhead, police said Friday.
A new traffic pattern will take effect so the work can be completed before Memorial Day, police said in a news release.
Drivers looking to access Anglesea will be directed straight on Route 147 East to a traffic light at New York Avenue, then left on North New York Avenue and left again onto Spruce Avenue, according to the release. From there, they would be diverted left onto West Pine Avenue.
Driving straight on West Pine, drivers would take a left turn at Virginia Avenue, then a right onto Route 147 west, taking them to the Anglesea Drive intersection.