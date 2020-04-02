WILDWOOD CREST — In response to the coronavirus crisis, the borough has extended deadlines for payments of first-quarter sewer rents and 2020 mercantile license fees.
First-quarter sewer rents are now due May 1, with a 10-day grace period. The previous deadline was April 1.
The deadline for payment of 2020 borough mercantile license fees has been extended to June 1. The previous deadline was May 1.
These deadline extensions were approved through the passage of a pair of resolutions at the March 25 meeting of the borough Board of Commissioners.
“The Borough of Wildwood Crest is trying its best to work with the public and offer some economic relief during this unfortunate COVID-19 crisis,” Mayor Don Cabrera said. “The borough is in position to offer these extended deadlines due to its sound financial management. The borough will continue to monitor the COVID-19 crisis and will do its best to act in the best interest of our residents and taxpayers.”
For further information, contact Borough Hall at 609-522-5176.
