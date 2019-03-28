Crest fire company receives $2,500 grant

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough’s Volunteer Fire Company has received a $2,500 grant from the Wawa Foundation to support the company’s emergency services efforts.
According to Fire Chief Ron Harwood, the grant money will be used to help purchase new fire gear, maintain existing fire apparatus, upgrade equipment and replace 15-year-old self-contained breathing apparatus air packs.
The fire company applied for the grant online earlier this year. According to its website, the Wawa Foundation is a registered nonprofit corporation founded by Wawa Inc. that supports organizations committed to championing life-saving research and care for people in need, leading hunger-relief efforts and supporting the heroes making a difference every day.
“The Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company is committed to maintaining the highest level of emergency attention available to the residents and visitors of Wildwood Crest,” Harwood said. “It can cost a great deal of money to provide the required training and to purchase the specialized equipment that we use on a daily basis. We are extremely appreciative to the Wawa Foundation for providing us with this grant, which we will certainly put to good use.”