Crest fire company receives $2,500 grant

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough’s Volunteer Fire Company has received a $2,500 grant from the Wawa Foundation to support the company’s emergency services efforts.

According to Fire Chief Ron Harwood, the grant money will be used to help purchase new fire gear, maintain existing fire apparatus, upgrade equipment and replace 15-year-old self-contained breathing apparatus air packs.

The fire company applied for the grant online earlier this year. According to its website, the Wawa Foundation is a registered nonprofit corporation founded by Wawa Inc. that supports organizations committed to championing life-saving research and care for people in need, leading hunger-relief efforts and supporting the heroes making a difference every day.

“The Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company is committed to maintaining the highest level of emergency attention available to the residents and visitors of Wildwood Crest,” Harwood said. “It can cost a great deal of money to provide the required training and to purchase the specialized equipment that we use on a daily basis. We are extremely appreciative to the Wawa Foundation for providing us with this grant, which we will certainly put to good use.”

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.