WILDWOOD CREST — The Borough of Wildwood Crest’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials.
If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the Borough of Wildwood Crest.
The Green Team has set up collection sites at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool for members of the community to drop off plastic bags and other similar materials. Plastic materials can include, but are not limited to, grocery shopping bags, produce and bread bags, cereal box liners, ice bags, resealable food bags, case overwrap, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning bags and bubble wrap. All materials should be clean, dry and free of food residue.
The Wildwood Crest Green Team is a committee made up of nine resident volunteers who are tasked with developing plans, implementing programs and assisting with educational opportunities that support the creation of a sustainable community through effective governmental practices.
According to its website, the Trex company “has invented, defined and perfected the composite deck category, becoming the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking products.” The company strives to “make strides in outdoor engineering (while) melding innovation with environmental responsibility.”
For more information about this plastic bag collection and recycling initiative, contact Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.