Crest Savings Bank employees volunteer for local Hot Lunch Program

As part of Crest Saving Bank’s 100 Days of Giving for its Centennial Celebration, employees donated their time to assist the First Baptist Church of Wildwood's Thursday Hot Lunch Program last week.
In addition to providing volunteers, Crest Savings Bank donated enough food to feed up to 50 people. Employees helped the church members serve the hot lunches and make the guest feel welcome.
The First Baptist Church of Wildwood holds its Thursday Hot Lunch Program every week through the winter months and is always looking for help. For more information on this or any of their other programs, see fbcwildwoodnj.com.