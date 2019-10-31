As part of its 100 Days of Giving campaign, Crest Savings Bank was proud to partner with DelMoSports as the official community partner of the second annual Crest Best Run Fest, presented by Inspira Health. This world-class running event took place in Wildwood Crest on Columbus Day weekend. The event featured races for different athletic levels or age groups and even a Doggy Derby.
In addition to providing monetary support, the bank provided 10 volunteers to assist with hospitality needs on race weekend. The bank’s staff was on site to cheer runners on by hosting a sign-making station and tending to other guest needs.
