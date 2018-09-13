091318_wwl_crestbank1

Greg Speed, Cape Counseling Services president & CEO; Karen Graham, board member/treasurer of Cape Counseling Services and Crest Savings Bank SVP/chief operations officer; Steve Marchiano, Cape Counseling Services executive vice president of finance, administrative services & chief compliance officer; and Ed Savino, Crest Savings Bank VP, residential loan manager.

Crest Savings Bank is proud to support Cape Counseling Services through money raised by the Casual 4 a Cause initiative, implemented on behalf of their Innovation Team. This private, not-for-profit Community Behavioral Health Care provider serves Cape May County by partnering with individuals, families and the community to provide health recovery and promote wellness, resiliency and hope for positive change. The funds raised by Crest employees will help Cape Counseling Services provide quality care for those in need.