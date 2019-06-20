062019_wwl_bankschool

From front row to back row are Margaret Mace Public School 8th Grade Class of 2019; Jodie DiEduardo, Crest Savings Bank Senior VP and Branch Administrator; Patti Donlan, Assistant Principal; and Carolyn Morey, Supervisor of Student Services.

 SARA RUBINS / Submitted

Crest Savings Bank was proud to support our local Margaret Mace Public School and fulfill their 8th grade class request to celebrate the end of their academic year with a party and sweatshirts for each student. We wish them much success as they graduate.

