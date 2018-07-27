Crest Savings Bank management is proud of the bank’s history and of the growth it has achieved over the past 90+ years. Supporting organizations and endeavors that help maintain traditions is one of Crest’s priorities as a corporate citizen. That is why when presented with the opportunity to help one of our Island’s most cherished traditions, Crest Savings’ management did not hesitate and made a pledge to the Wildwood Baby Parade Committee. The Baby Parade has been a Wildwoods tradition since before Crest Savings was founded which is another reason management felt it should step up and make sure it stays a tradition for many generations to come.