WILDWOOD — The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market will open for the season on Saturday, May 23 and will be held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. The site of the farmers market is Byrne Plaza, located at 3400 Pacific Ave.
Governor Phil Murphy’s declaration that community farmers markets are essential businesses allows the Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market to open. This is great news to everyone who wants to get outdoors and shop the more than 35 quality vendors offering farm fresh produce, fresh baked goods, honey, meals to go, specialty foods, dog treats, wine, beer, handmade non-food items and more! Early birds will also be able to get a free DOO WW tote bag with their purchase, while supplies last.
The farmers market will be set up a little differently this year, adding extra space between vendors to allow for social distancing. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear face masks at the market and vendors will be practicing extra safety and disinfecting measures in and around their booth space.
Although the 2020 DOO WW magnet designs will be unveiled online this year, the new designs, as well as an assortment of colors and designs from previous years, will be available to pick up at the DOOWW Information Booth on the corner of Pacific and Oak avenues. Be sure to also take a Downtown Wildwood Schedule of Events as well as information and menus from many Downtown Wildwood businesses.
For additional details, visit DOOWW.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.