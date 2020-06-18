Wildwood Farmers Market

Byrne Plaza, which hosts the Farmers Market, will be the location of movies and concerts this summer.

 Dale Gerhard / For The Current

WILDWOOD — Downtown Wildwood's free Tuesday night family movies and Thursday night concerts will return this summer.

Enjoy entertainment under the stars at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., in the heart of the Wildwoods. There are bathrooms, refreshments for sale, free parking and plenty of room for social distancing.

Tuesday Movies in the Plaza Schedule*:

June 23: "Frozen 2"

June 30: "High School Musical"

July 7: "Lady and the Tramp"

July 14: "Toy Story 4"

July 21: "The Star"

July 28: "Abominable"

Aug. 11: "The Incredibles"

Aug. 18: "Pinocchio"

Aug. 25: "The Secret Life of Pets 2"

* Movies begin when the sun sets

Thursday Music in the Plaza schedule, shows are 7:30 to 9 p.m.:

June 25: Roundhouse Band

July 7: The Juliano Brothers

July 9: The Beat Tells

July 16: Jamison Celtic Rock

July 23: Best of the Eagles

July 30: Animal House

Aug. 6: A.M. Radio — 1960s & '70s tribute band

Aug. 13: 40 North

Aug. 20: The Bell Bottom Blues — Eric Clapton tribute

Aug. 27: The Chatterband

Sept. 3: Stellar Mojo

Find the complete schedule as well as a listing of local hotels, restaurants, bars and shops online at DOOWW.com and on Facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.

