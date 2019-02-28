Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Leader of the Wildwoods

2019 Downtown Wildwood Music In The Plaza Schedule

The Wildwood Business Improvement District (WBID) has announced the 2019 Music in the Plaza schedule.

The weekly event takes place in Byrne Plaza at 3400 Pacific Avenue from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday evenings. Two special concerts have been added this year with the Juliano Brothers playing on July 4th from 7:30 p.m. right up until the 10 p.m. Boardwalk Fireworks and Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra playing on Friday, Aug. 9 to kick off the Wine and Jazz Festival Weekend in Byrne Plaza.

Take a look and make plans to be here.

June 27th Roundhouse Band – 9-piece party band

July 4th Juliano Brothers Band – playing until the 10 pm Fireworks show & music that will be broadcasted live over the Byrne Plaza Sound System.

July 11th The Beat Tells – Beatles Tribute Band

July 18th A.M. Radio – playing songs from back in the days of listening to the your favorite hits on A.M. Radio

July 25th Jamison Celtic Rock – Irish reels mixed into Rock, Reggae, Pop, Hip-hop, and Dance

Aug 1st 99 Reasons – Motown to Classic Rock, Country to Current

Aug 8th Animal House – Rock & Roll Dance Band

Aug 9th Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra (special Friday night kick off to Wine & Jazz weekend!)

Aug 15th 40 North “Rockin Country Music” – Top South Jersey Country Band

Aug 22nd Chatterband – 9-piece powerhouse band

Aug 29th Stellar Mojo- high energy party rock show

Plan to come to Downtown Wildwood early for dinner and stay afterwards to continue the party! Additional details, including a listing of local hotels, restaurants, bars and shops, can be found online at DOOWW.com and on Facebook Wildwood by the Sea.

