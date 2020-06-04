Downtown Wildwood Fitness in the Plaza begins on June 22. These outdoor classes will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on weekday mornings in Byrne Plaza, at 3400 Pacific Ave.

Byrne Plaza's 45,000 square feet of open space will allow plenty of room for social distancing, however classes will be limited to the first 25 to sign in, in compliance with Governor Murphy’s Executive Order limiting outdoor gatherings to 25 people.