Wildwood — Who wants to work out? Downtown Wildwood Fitness in the Plaza begins on June 22. These outdoor classes will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on weekday mornings in Byrne Plaza, at 3400 Pacific Ave.
Byrne Plaza's 45,000 square feet of open space will allow plenty of room for social distancing, however classes will be limited to the first 25 to sign in, in compliance with Governor Murphy’s Executive Order limiting outdoor gatherings to 25 people.
Both the Boot Camp and Yoga Instructor will offer prepaid discounted punch cards to allow a contactless pay option.
The schedule is as follows:
Monday, Wednesday & Friday
Boot Camp Interval Training with Dion Cooley for $10 per class. Discounted multi class punch cards will be available. Please arrive at least 10 minutes early to sign in.
Tuesday & Thursday
Yoga with Claudia Gentzow for $5 per class. Bring your own mat. Discounted multi class punch cards will be available.
Please arrive at least 10 minutes early to sign in.
We look forward to working out with you at Fitness in the Plaza beginning on June 22! Additional details, including a listing of all Byrne Plaza Events, local hotels, restaurants, bars and shops, can be found online at DOOWW.com.
