WILDWOOD — Downtown New Jersey, an organization devoted to ensuring the vitality of New Jersey's downtowns, recently awarded the 2018 Downtown New Jersey Excellence Award to Wildwood's Byrne Plaza.
Downtown New Jersey annually recognizes the state's best downtown projects and programs finished within the last two years. This year, Byrne Plaza was recognized as a best project in the Built Projects category.
The recently constructed 60,000-square-foot Byrne Plaza at Pacific and Oak avenues, featured regular events throughout the summer season and into the offseason as well. Some of the events held at the site this summer and fall included the Downtown Wildwood Farmer’s Market, free Movie Nights on the Plaza, the Downtown Marketplace and free concerts and festivals.
Byrne Plaza was completed by a joint effort between the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority, the Wildwood Business Improvement District, Cape May County, the Cape May County Open Space Board, the Byrne Foundation for the Wildwoods, Crest Savings Bank and the city of Wildwood.
For more information on Downtown New Jersey and a complete list of 2018 winners, see DowntownNJ.com.