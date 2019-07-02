NORTH WILDWOOD — Drivers in the city can now use an app to pay for parking, according to a news release from the city.
The app, ParkMobile, is available at 1,250 parking spaces and several lots in the city.
Drivers will need to download the app — available for free on iPhone and Android app stores — and set up an account.
Drivers can enter a "zone number" when they are ready to start a session, and the app will send a notification when the meter is running low, allowing drivers to extend the session from their phones "without having to rush back to the meter," according to the release.
“ParkMobile will help residents and visitors easily find and pay for parking, providing a convenience to North Wildwood,” said Mayor Patrick Rosenello.