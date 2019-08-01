Emma Rodriguez Crowned 2019 Queen Infanta in Ocean City

In a tradition dating back to 1929, Ocean City has chosen a Queen Infanta to preside over the annual Baby Parade (which will take place for the 110th time at 5 p.m. Aug. 11 on the Ocean City Boardwalk).
Emma Rodriguez, a senior at Ocean City High School, was crowned 2019 Queen Infanta in a ceremony Tuesday at the Ocean City Music Pier.
Queen Infanta candidates are judged on their school and community involvement.
The annual Baby Parade is open to all families with children age 10 or younger. For more information on how to participate, visit ocnj.us/babyparade. Online registration is now open