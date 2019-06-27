WILDWOOD CREST — The borough Recreation Department’s popular outdoor fitness class schedule is already underway and there is still more to come.
Outdoor Zumba classes are held 8:30 a.m. each Monday and Saturday at Centennial Park through Saturday, Sept. 7.
Boot Camp fitness classes are held 8:30 a.m. each Sunday at Centennial Park through Sunday, Sept. 1.
Beach Pier Fitness Classes are set to begin Saturday, June 29. and will run daily through Sunday, Aug. 25. Classes are held at 8:30 a.m. each day on the Beach Pier at Heather Road. The Beach Pier Fitness Class schedule for 2018 is as follows:
• Sunday — Tai Chi
• Monday and Friday — Pilates
• Tuesday and Thursday — Cardio & Cut
• Wednesday — Stretch & Flex
• Saturday — Yoga.
Sunset yoga classes are set to begin Monday, July 1, and will be held 7:30 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Thursday, Aug. 15. Classes take place along the berm at Sunset Lake, at Miami and New Jersey avenues. Attendees should bring their own mat or towel.
Cost is $5 for any one Wildwood Crest fitness class. A punch card good for any 20 classes can be purchased for $80.
No pre-registration is necessary. Attendees should wear sneakers and comfortable clothing.
Call 609-523-0202 for more information.