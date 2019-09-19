WILDWOOD CREST — Spectacular beachfront fireworks, a wide variety of terrific live music, enjoyable family entertainment and much more will highlight the free Wildwood Crest Seafarers Celebration scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The Seafarers Celebration begins at 9 a.m. with a massive street festival along the beautiful banks of Sunset Lake, located along New Jersey Avenue between Rambler Road and Miami Avenue. The event will feature scores of craft vendors, live music, delicious varieties of food and other free fun entertainment for the entire family.
The live music lineup includes performances by the Legacy Band (dance and party favorites), the Deck Band (pop, rock and dance hits) and the Star Band (Motown, Doo Wop, pop hits). (See below for the specific live music schedule.)
A performance by the Vahalla Pirates, magic shows, a live turtle exhibition, interactive games for children, roving street performers, children’s pie-eating contests, bounce houses, face painting and more also highlight Saturday’s Seafarers daytime activities lineup.
The daytime portion of the Seafarers Celebration at Sunset Lake concludes at 5 p.m.
The action then moves to Centennial Park, located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. The Chatterband, one of the most popular dance/party bands in the Delaware Valley, will perform on the Centennial Park stage at 7:30 p.m. The annual Seafarers beachfront fireworks show will go off from the beach at Fern Road at 9 p.m. to conclude the day’s activities.
For more information about the Wildwood Crest Seafarers Celebration, log on to www.wildwoodcrest.org or call (609) 523-0202.
2019 SEAFARERS CELEBRATION LIVE MUSIC SCHEDULE - SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
Sunset Lake – (stage located at Miami and New Jersey avenues)
10:30 a.m. – Star Band (oldies/pop/dance hits)
12:30 p.m. – Legacy Band (dance/party favorites)
2:30 p.m. – Deck Band (pop/rock/dance hits)
Centennial Park – Fern Road and Ocean Avenue
7:30 p.m. – The Chatterband (dance/party hits)
BOROUGH OF WILDWOOD CREST
6101 Pacific Avenue • Wildwood Crest, NJ • 08260
PHONE 609-522-5176 | FAX 609-522-7108 | wildwoodcrest.org
