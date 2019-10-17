The Wildwood Business Improvement District (WBID) will host a Free Halloween Event in Byrne Plaza on Friday, October 25th! Beginning at 5:30 pm, treat bags will be given to all children, 12 years old and younger. As soon as it gets dark enough (at about 6 pm), HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 2 will be shown. Gather your friends and bring your chairs and blankets for a fun movie night, under the starry skies, in Downtown Wildwood! Come early for dinner at one of our Downtown Wildwood restaurants! Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase during the movie.
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Avenue in Downtown Wildwood. FREE PARKING is available behind the Deck and Yellow Umbrella Gift Shop, on the east side of Pacific Avenue, between Oak and Schellenger Avenues, and behind Alumi Grill, on the west side of Pacific Avenue, between Oak and Wildwood Avenues.
There is always something to DOO in Downtown Wildwood! See our complete schedule of events online at www.DOOWW.com and on Facebook at Wildwood By The Sea. Contact us at 609-523-1602 or via email wildwoodbusinessdistrict@gmail.com.
