The free summer Lecture and Film series continues at the NASW Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport on Thursday, July 25.
Lee Trimble will speak about his novel “Beyond the Call,” which tells the inspiring true story of his father, Capt. Robert Trimble, who rescued hundreds of POWs during World War II. Toward the end of the war, thousands of Allied ex-prisoners of war were abandoned to wander the war-torn Eastern Front with no food, shelter, or supplies. Cold War tensions were already emerging, making cooperation between the U.S. and the Soviets impossible. So, Trimble was recruited for a covert mission to bring Allied soldiers home from Soviet territory — despite little training in covert operations.
The lecture is open to the public and is a free, family-friendly event. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the lecture will start at approximately 7 p.m.
Every Thursday through Aug. 1, the NASW Aviation Museum will continue its free lecture series with new speakers and films. As in previous years, the Aviation Museum is partnering with the Cape May Film Society to screen spectacular and informational films. Complimentary snacks and beverages will be served to attendees each Thursday night during the series. For more information, go to USNASW.org or Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum on Facebook.
Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is located inside historic Hangar #1 at the Cape May Airport. The site was formerly Naval Air Station Wildwood, which served as a World War II dive-bomber training center. The museum is dedicated to the 42 airmen who perished while training at Naval Air Station Wildwood between 1943 and 1945.