Wildwood — The Greater Wildwood Democratic Club through it’s scholarship committee awarded two $500 scholarships to graduating seniors of island high schools.
Recipients were Morgan McGough, Wildwood Catholic High School and Joseline Diaz Medina, Wildwood High School. The primary criteria for the award is the graduate be active in school sponsored and non-school sponsored volunteer activities, displays leadership qualities, is civically engaged, and is a good student that will be attending an accredited College or Vocational/Trade school.
“Part of our mission as the Greater Wildwood Democratic Club is to engage in activities and promote Democratic principles and ideals in the Greater Wildwood area and what better way to do that than by helping two of our nation's most precious resources further their education. We wish Morgan and Joseline much success in their college careers and beyond,” stated Club President Walt Deegan.
In the fall, Morgan will be attending Rowan University while Joseline has enrolled at Atlantic Cape Community College. Both students will also receive a Congressional Proclamation from the office of Congressman Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02) and a Joint-Legislative Commendation from the offices of Senator Bob Andrzejczak, Assemblyman Bruce Land, and Assemblyman Matthew Milam all (LD-1) acknowledging their achievement.