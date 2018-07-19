WILDWOOD — The Greater Wildwood Democratic Club, through it’s scholarship committee, awarded two $500 scholarships to graduating seniors of island high schools.
Recipients were Alessia Piccitto, Wildwood Catholic High School, and Justin Smith, Wildwood High School. The primary criteria for the award is the graduate be active in school-sponsored and nonschool volunteer activities, display leadership qualities, be civically engaged and be a good student who will attend an accredited college or vocational or trade school.
"Part of our mission as the Greater Wildwood Democratic Club is to engage in activities and promote Democratic principles and ideals in the Greater Wildwood area, and what better way to do that than by helping two of our nation's most precious resources further their education. We wish Alessia and Justin much success in their college careers and beyond," stated Club President Justin Mark O’Leary.
In the fall, Alessia will attend The College of New Jersey while Justin has enrolled at Drexel University. Both students also received a Joint-Legislative Commendation from the Office of state Sen. Jeff Van Drew and Assemblymen Bob Andrzejczak and Bruce Land acknowledging their achievement.