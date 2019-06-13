Greater Wildwood Elks Lodge Dedicates Mural Honoring Veterans

Greater Wildwood Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Lodge #1896 dedicated a hand painted mural on June 6 that pays homage to the organization’s mission to support military veterans.
A mural on the large wall facing New Jersey Avenue, a major entranceway to the Wildwoods, had been tradition for the organization. However, after Superstorm Sandy in 2012, the wall had to be repaired and the mural completely redone. The new mural was commissioned by Exalted Ruler Tim Mackey and created by local artist Mike Gallo in 2019 and features all branches of the military and the phrase “Never Forget.”
Past Exalted Ruler Joe Magilton said the mural embodies one of the many Elks’ community commitments. Lodge #1896 is located at 109 W 1st Avenue in North Wildwood and was issued its charter in April 1953 and has over 5,000 members today. The lodge gives over $200,000 toward charitable causes annually.
In addition to supporting the underprivileged, food banks, children with special needs, the Elks are deeply involved with veteran’s affairs. Elks member Jim Pendergast, who heads the veterans affairs committee, noted that the organization receives emergency calls for financial help relating to local veterans twice a month. The committee has a quick response team and gives assistance to prevent homelessness and supports utilities expenses or food bills. Recreationally, the organization hosts holiday dinners, seasonal trips to baseball games, picnics and zoo trips.
The mural is just one way for the Elks to show their dedication to the community, said Exalted Ruler Mackey. The project took about a week to restore the concrete wall and the artist took about nine days to hand paint the finished piece.
For more information on the Elks Lodge #1896 visit elks1896.com or call 609-729-5776.