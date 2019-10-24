WILDWOOD — Getting into the spirit of Halloween, American Legion Post 184 will host a Halloween themed bingo on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The Legion will transform the hall with themed decorations and offer free cupcakes, candy and punch along with many prizes. All guests are welcome and encouraged to get into the spirit by wearing sweaters, accessories, full costumes and more. Players will be able to compete for best costume, best outfit, and best group. Masks are permitted for judging but are not permitted during game play. Admission is $2 and board prices vary.
Prizes for the special event include a $50 Wawa gift card for each apparel category, five door prizes from the community selected by drawing, Halloween themed daubers for the first five players, and more. Judging of costumes will take place at 7:30 p.m. after admission and board sales. All participants in the costume contest must be admitted bingo players.
In addition to the free goodies and prizes, the kitchen will be open with entrees, snacks, and beverages for purchase. Halloween daubers will be available to purchase at the event.
“We are excited to offer yet another fun event at Post 184,” said Post Commander Harry Weimar. “Please come out and enjoy and consider returning for bingo in the future.”
Post 184 encourages the community to come out for this special event, and hopes it will lead to long term bingo players. Each week Bingo takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and features a progressive jackpot.
All details are available at legion184.org
