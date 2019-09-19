The North Wildwood Police Department would like to remind guests attending the Irish Fall Festival of the following restrictions from Friday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 22. The public is reminded that "If You See Something, Say Something."
To report suspicious activity, contact the North Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-2411 or notify a police officer on post in the festival area. If there is an emergency, call 9-1-1. Describe specifically what you observed, including: who or what you saw; when you saw it; where it occurred; and why it's suspicious.
Olde New Jersey Avenue from Second Avenue to Pine Avenue and surrounding side streets will be closed for the duration of the event.
Expect road closures and detours in the area. Please be aware of pedestrians crossing the street in and around the festival area.
-- Backpacks and coolers are NOT permitted inside the festival area
-- Guests are prohibited from bringing alcoholic beverages into the festival site
-- Open display of alcoholic beverages outside the festival area is prohibited
-- Alcoholic beverages are NOT permitted on the buses and trolleys
Trolley and bus service (Third and New Jersey avenues) along with taxi service (Fourth and New Jersey avenues) will be available to and from the festival area.
Free angle parking for the festival will be set up on Anglesea Drive. Festival attendees using Uber/Lyft are being asked to request pickups outside of the festival area. Uber/Lyft drivers will not be permitted to enter the areas next to the bars on Olde New Jersey Avenue and the side streets that are barricaded off.
