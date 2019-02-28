Line up announced for Wildwood Music In The Plaza series

The Wildwood Business Improvement District has announced the 2019 Music in the Plaza schedule.
The weekly event takes place 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday evenings in Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Two special concerts have been added this year with the Juliano Brothers playing July 4 from 7:30 p.m. right up until the 10 p.m. Boardwalk fireworks, and Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra playing Friday, Aug. 9, to kick off the Wine and Jazz Festival Weekend in Byrne Plaza.
Line up for Music in the Plaza
June 27: Roundhouse Band — 9-piece party band
July 4: Juliano Brothers Band — playing until the 10 p.m. fireworks show and music that will be broadcast live over the Byrne Plaza Sound System.
July 11: The Beat Tells — Beatles tribute band
July 18: A.M. Radio — playing songs from back in the days of listening to the your favorite hits on AM radio
July 25: Jamison Celtic Rock — Irish reels mixed into rock, reggae, pop, hip-hop and dance
Aug 1: 99 Reasons — Motown to classic rock, country to current
Aug 8: Animal House — rock'n' roll dance band
Aug 9: Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra — special Friday night kick off to Wine & Jazz weekend
Aug 15: 40 North Rockin Country Music — op South Jersey country band
Aug 22: Chatterband — 9-piece powerhouse band
Aug 29: Stellar Mojo — high-energy party rock show
Additional details, including a listing of local hotels, restaurants, bars and shops, can be found online at DOOWW.com and on Facebook, Wildwood by the Sea.