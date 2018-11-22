Wildwood High School student Maddie McCracken was recently selected from more than 42,000 students across the nation as the Wendy's High School Heisman State Winner for New Jersey.
The Wendy's High School Heisman program, created by Wendy's founder Dave Thomas in 1994, honors students who go above and beyond the norm. The program is overseen by a join partnership between Wendy's and the Heisman Trophy Trust.
McCracken was one of 99 National Winners at the state level and was recognized for her academic excellence, dedication to her school and community, and athletic achievements.
Eligibility for the award includes maintaining a GPA of 3.0 or better, being a proven leader and role model within their school and community, and performing in at least one of the 47 school sponsored sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee in the Summer and Winter Olympic Games or the National Federation of State High School Associations.
For more information on the award, see WendysHighSchoolHeisman.com.