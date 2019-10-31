Eighth-grade students from Margaret Mace School enjoyed a day of surf fishing on the beach in North Wildwood earlier in October. Under the direction of Lou Ostrander and the Association of Surf Angling Clubs, students learned to bait hooks, cast lines and read tide tables. This opportunity exposed students to lifelong wellness experiences and part of the pleasure and uniqueness of island living.
Margaret Mace School Eighth Graders Fishing Day
Submitted by Lisa Kobierowski
