Last week, the students at Margaret Mace School participated in two noteworthy events.
The students in grades three, four, and five spent a week with Jeff Walden and the Atlantic Surfers Organization learning about the ocean and living on an island. In addition to the instruction about tides, rip currents and ocean life, Walden's goal was to impress upon the students how special it is to live on an island and all the ways they can use the ocean for recreation and sport.
On Thursday, Sept. 12, the students enjoyed a day at the North Wildwood beach and were given surfing instruction as part of their physical education classes.
On Friday, Sept. 13, the sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade students completed their own 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in physical education class to honor the first responders who were killed in the day's tragic events. The goal was 110 flights to mark the highest floor reached by first responders. Each student chose a first responder to climb in memory of, and they moved their hero through the floor marker chart after each round of flights. The way the students embraced the challenge was admirable.
