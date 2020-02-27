Fifth-graders from Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood on Friday, Feb. 22, put on a theatrical presentation of American patriotism at Cape May's Congress Hall. The students dressed up as U.S. presidents, and each year they wait in anticipation to see who will get to wear President Abraham Lincoln’s beard, or who will portray father and son as George H.W. and George W. Bush, or who will get to tell the tale of how President William Howard Taft got stuck in the White House bathtub, according to the school.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew joined the class to participate in the event, and the students learned about how President Benjamin Harrison vacationed in Cape May, dubbing Congress Hall the “Summer White House.” Other former presidents, such as Chester A. Arthur, Ulysses S. Grant, James Buchanan and Franklin Pierce, vacationed in the area as well.
