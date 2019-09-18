WILDWOOD — Oktoberfest comes to the Wildwoods on Friday, Sept. 20, for four consecutive weekends at Morey’s Piers. The German-themed revelry officially commences with a ceremonial keg-tapping of Warsteiner beer by the lederhosen-clad Morey family at 6 p.m. Special guest Helmut Fricker, a German yodeler and alphorn player, will perform authentic music during the opening weekend.

The festivities will include classic Oktoberfest food and beverages at Wilhelm’s Bier Garten and Jumbo’s Grub & Pub, a kids “Rootbier Garten” activity area, and a full line-up of bands rocking the Coca-Cola branded stage at Mariner’s Pier near the Giant Wheel during the Oktoberfest weekends.

Mariner’s Pier, at Schellenger Avenue, will also host Oktoberfest Sept. 20-22, Sept. 27-29, Oct. 4-6, and Oct. 11-13. The pier will be open from 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information on Morey’s Oktoberfest offerings and tickets see moreyspiers.com/oktoberfest.

