North Wildwood VFW Post 5941 held its annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony next to St. Demetrios Church along Hereford Inlet on Saturday Dec. 7. Saturday was the 78th anniversary of the attack that killed an estimated 2,335 American military personnel and 68 civilians.
