North Wildwood police add prescription medicine drop box

NORTH WILDWOOD — The city has joined the New Jersey attorney general’s Project Medicine Drop initiative and has installed a Project Medicine Drop Box at police headquarters, officials announced.
The drop box makes it easier and more convenient for residents to take an active role in the fight against the nationwide epidemic of opiate and heroin abuse, which is often is fueled by the abuse of prescription painkillers.
“Project Medicine Drop is a natural addition to our commitment to help improve the public safety and quality of life in North Wildwood. It will encourage our residents to be fully aware of the potential for abuse presented by otherwise beneficial medications,” police Chief Matthew Gallagher said.
The department’s new Project Medicine Drop Box is in the lobby of police headquarters, 901 Atlantic Ave. Residents may visit the Police Department at any time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, to dispose of their unused or excess medications.
Project Medicine Drop is a component of the state attorney general’s efforts to stop the diversion and abuse of prescription drugs, including highly addictive opiate painkillers. Through this initiative, the state Division of Consumer Affairs installs secure prescription drug drop boxes at State Police barracks, sheriff’s offices and police departments throughout the state, including two military installations and several college campuses.
Members of the public can drop off any unused prescription medications anonymously and with no questions asked.
The initiative also protects New Jersey’s environment by keeping these drugs out of landfills and out of the water supply. More information about Project Medicine Drop, including the full list of Project Medicine Drop locations, can be found at NJConsumerAffairs.gov/meddrop.