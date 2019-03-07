North Wildwood Police Blotter, Dec. 1 to Jan. 31

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Thomas Solenski, 30, of Villas, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with trespassing.
Hector Sanchez-Morales, 54, of North Wildwood, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with trespassing.
Matthew Clark, 36, of Bangor, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance — marijuana under 50 grams.
Frank Gerace, 18, of Wildwood, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with obstruction.
Ralph Otto, 54, of North Wildwood, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with arson, burglary, criminal mischief.
Jamie Guth, 30, of Erma, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with theft, credit card fraud.
Matthew Loughlin, 37, of Cape May, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with burglary, theft.
Mark Schiavo, 47, of Sewell, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Joseph Dougherty, 63, of North Wildwood, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with DWI.
Tamia Murray, 34, of Del Haven, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with DWI, hindering apprehension.
Taylor Campbell, 26, of Collegeville, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with DWI.
Tiffany Croumbley, 23, of Philadelphia, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with DWI.
Eric Coleman, 30, of Erma, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with theft, credit card fraud.
Sidney Gary, 65, of Wildwood, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with DWI.
Jean Hopper, 71, of North Wildwood, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with DWI.
Tyler Kuster, 28, of Adamstown, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with fugitive from justice.
Natalee Colon-Deleon, 21, of Wildwood, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with possession of CDS — marijuana under 50 grams.