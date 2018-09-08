Jillian Boucher, 27, of Middle Island, New York, was arrested July 14 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Agnieszka Waters, 22, of Wildwood Crest, was arrested July 14 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
John Grandizio, 34, of North Wildwood, was arrested July 14 and charged with disorderly conduct.
A 17-year-old Philadelphia girl was arrested July 15 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Frank Marasa, 19, of Turnersville, was arrested July 15 and charged with enter a licensed premise with intent to purchase.
Justin McCausland, 26, of Cape May, was arrested July 16 and charged with forgery, uttering a false check, burglary and theft.
Carol Saler, 56, of Lindenwold, was arrested July 16 and charged with DWI.
Alyssa Bourque, 19, of Douglas, Massachusetts, was arrested July 17 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Brad McCloskey, 34, of Evesham Township, was arrested July 17 and charged with DWI, possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Houston, 19, of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 17 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Musa Gilbert, 20, of Douglassville, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 18 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Alejandro Ossa, 19, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 18 and charged with possession of prohibited weapons.
Kevin Lare, 19, of Erma, Lower Township, was arrested July 19 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Heris Gutierrez-Guevara, 22, of Dundalk, Maryland, was arrested July 19 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Rostislav Kisel, 19, of Bloomfield, was arrested July 20 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Nicholas Catanese, 31, of Oceanside, California, was arrested July 20 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Dawn Lloyd, 48, of Wildwood, was arrested July 21 and charged with shoplifting.
William Irvin, 43, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 21 and charged with DWI.
Daniel Murray, 22, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 22 and charged with disorderly conduct and theft.
Mohamed Khedr, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested July 22 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scott Kane, 27, of Wildwood, was arrested July 23 and charged with possession of CDS, burglary, theft.
Maura McCaffery, 36, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 24 and charged with aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer, resisting arrest, obstruction and disorderly conduct.
Mark Kruk, 33, of Wildwood Crest, was arrested July 24 and charged with DWI.
A 16-year-old Philadelphia boy was arrested July 24 and charged with theft.
Janelle Mitchell, 27, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 24 and charged with criminal mischief.
Kayla Dawson, 18, of Partlow, Virginia, was arrested July 24 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Thomas Ricciardi, 38, of Cape May Court House, was arrested July 25 and charged with aggravated assault.
James Rambo, 31, of Cape May, was arrested July 25 and charged with aggravated assault.
Stanley VanNote, 22, of Wildwood, was arrested July 26 and charged with DWI.
A 16-year-old Freehold boy was arrested July 28 and charged with hindering apprehension.
T'Lene Dowling, 32, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 29 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Barr, 27, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 29 and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
James Reeves, 38, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 29 and charged with simple assault.
A 15-year-old Wildwood boy was arrested July 29 and charged with burglary and theft.
Michael D'Angelo, 19, of Hatboro, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 29 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Maciana Mazzeo, 18, of Glassboro, was arrested July 29 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Gerald Watson, 19, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 29 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Christopher Kuhar, 19, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 29 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Peter Mastromarco, 48, of Southampton, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 29 and charged with DWI and possession of CDS.