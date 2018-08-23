Emmanuel Ozoria, 20, of Mastic, New York, was arrested July 1 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Anthony Pompilii, 24, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 1 and charged with theft.
Tysha Brown-Jordan, 22, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 1 and charged with aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Paul McGrogan, 23, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 2 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Hannah, 28, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 2 and charged with defiant trespassing.
Maxwell Friedman, 26, of Gibbsboro, Camden County, was arrested July 4 and charged with simple assault.
Jill Connelly, 20, of Freehold, Monmouth County, was arrested July 4 and charged with possession of false identification.
Michael Durie, 39, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 4 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamil Lawimore, 21, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 4 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Amanda Arizzi, 18, of Cape May Court House, was arrested July 5 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 17-year-old male from Villas was arrested July 5 and charged with robbery.
Jesse Pearson, 18, of Del Haven, was arrested July 5 and charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and employing a juvenile in commission of a crime.
Frances Rivera, 18, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 6 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Julian Carrion, 25, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 6 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Helena White, 28, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 6 and charged with fraud and theft.
David Pagano, 20, of Pine Hill, Camden County, was arrested July 6 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Adam Mentzer, 35, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 6 and charged with disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kira Barteneva, 33, of Wayne, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 7 and charged with possession of heroin.
Paul Fidler, 21, of Bridgeton, was arrested July 7 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Corbin Kelly, 27, of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 7 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Kayla Romanek, 19, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 8 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Miranda Dougherty, 21, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 8 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Danny Huebner, 25, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 8 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyle McKeever, 18, of Glassboro, Gloucester County, was arrested July 8 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Camille Yamrich, 57, of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 8 and charged with DWI.
Owen McCarthy, 19, of Philadelphia, was arrested July 10 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Alexander Torres, 24, of Cape May, was arrested July 11 and charged with theft.
Kelly McVeigh, 45, of Pennsauken, Camden County, was arrested July 11 and charged with possession of prescription-legend drugs.
Nassir Stubbs, 20, of Wilmington, Delaware, was arrested July 12 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
David Casper, 26, of Rio Grande, was arrested July 12 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of prescription-legend drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing.
Kendrick Mickens, 21, of Springfield, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 12 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
A 16-year-old male from Springfield, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 12 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 16-year-old female from Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 12 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
A 16-year-old female from Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 12 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.