The following is an arrest and charge summary for the North Wildwood Police Department from June 16 to 30. The individuals are only charged with these offenses and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Timothy Fanning, 26, of Southampton, PA, was arrested on Jun 16 and charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.
Christian Essentheir, 26, of Philadelphia, was arrested on June 16 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Anthony Santilli, 27, of Philadelphia, was arrested on June 16 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Michael Dupriak, 29, of Swarthmore, PA, was arrested on June 17 and charged with trespassing.
Paul Kimball, 20, of Cape May Court House, was arrested on June 17 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Cristopher Colon, 19, of Elizabeth, was arrested on June 21 and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, trespassing, and contempt of court.
A 17-year-old minor, of Elizabeth, was arrested June 21 and charged with theft, and criminal mischief.
Benjamine Balisage, 20, of Elizabeth, was arrested on June 21 and charged with theft, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, trespassing, and contempt of court.
Brazhon Lewer, 19, of Newark, was arrested on June 21 and charged with theft, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, trespassing, contempt of court.
Edwin Villanueva-Riviera, 25, of Wildwood, was arrested on June 22 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Christopher Taylor, 28, of Saungus, MA, was arrested on June 22 and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and disorderly conduct.
Jonathan Jack, 29, of Croydon, PA, was arrested on June 22 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Sean Quigley, 34, of Haventown, PA, was arrested on June 22 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50g.
Gabriel Steenberge, 26, of Morton, PA, was arrested on June 22 and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, simple assault, and resisting arrest.
Dylan Schroeder, 20, from Perkasie, PA, was arrested on June 22 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50g.
Alexandria Soares, 18, from Collingdale, PA, was arrested on June 23 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50g.
Zachary Clopein, 31, of Glen Burnie, MD, was arrested on June 25 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50g., and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cody Dewitsky, 25, of Cape May Court House, was arrested on June 28 and charged with theft.
Daniel McCollum, 49, of Newton, PA, was arrested on June 28 and charged with theft.
Emily Netterville, 19, of Morgantown, PA, was arrested on June 28 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Brandon Curtis, 23, of, Del Haven, was arrested on June 28 and charged with being a fugitive from justice, and contempt of court.
Lucas Martinez, 28, of Camden, was arrested on June 29 and charged aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, simple assault, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana under 50g.
A 17-year-old minor, of Philadelphia, was arrested on June 29 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Fedoryka, 18, of Williamstown, PA, was arrested on June 19 and charged with underage possession of alcohol.
Brandon Krecko, 25, of Philadelphia, was arrested on June 29 and charged with being a fugitive from justice, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia, and hindering apprehension.
Arashedeep Gill, 31, of Cape May Court House, was arrested on June 30 and charged with driving under the influence.
Alexander Graham, 20, of Erial, was arrested on June 30 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50g.
Briana Davis, 20, of Erial, was arrested on June 30 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50g.
Jacquelin Reichenbach, 25, of Burleigh, was arrested on June 30 and charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana under 50g, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Stankiewicz, 27, of Villas, was arrested on June 30 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50g.