The following is an arrest and charge summary for the North Wildwood Police Department from May 23 to May 29. The individuals are only charged with these offenses and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Franis Decero, 22, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged May 24 with possession of of controlled dangerous substance-marijuana with intent to distribute May 24.
Melinda Morton, 34, of Deptford was arrested and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g May 24.
Nicholas Penizotto, 20, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol May 24.
Juliette Carney, 20, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol May 24.
Maura Horan, 20, of Broomall, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol May 24.
Amber Murta, 20, of Exton, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol May 24.
Peter Volz, 20, of Telford, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, hindering apprehension May 24.
Amber Hennessey, 46, of Absecon, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct May 25.
Gerard Burns, 20, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol May 25.
William Sweeney, 24, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with trespassing May 25.
Matthew McCarthy, 29, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, hindering apprehension May 25.
Chase Moffatt, 19, of Warminster, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol May 25.
Marcus Lokayi, 18, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g May 25.
Stephen Silver, 19, of Blackwood, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g May 25.
Rachel Fahy, 18, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia May 25.
Sean Cusick, 19, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession of drug paraphernalia May 25.
Shannon Smith, 18, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol May 25.
Akennis Yates, 18, of Blackwood, was arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol May 25.
Winston Yang, 20, of San Gabriel, California, was arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol May 25.
Sabree Fagan, 21, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g May 26.
Salvatore Morina, 22, of Paulsboro, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct May 26.
Ryan Bradley, 25, of Cherry Hill, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct May 26.
Michael Arnold, 22, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct May 26.
Daniel Walsh, 28, of Riverton, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct May 26.
Vincent Marino, 22, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, trespassing May 26.
William Wirbick, 29, of Westville, was arrested and charged with obstruction, contempt of court May 26.
Kassandra Bowers, 19, of Bellmawr, was arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol May 26.
Alison Alderfer, 23, of North Wales, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, obstruction, disorderly conduct May 27.
Steven Dellavecchia, 23, of Glendora, was arrested and charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct May 27.
Daniel Baker, 23, of Blackwood, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS-marijuana under 50g, obstruction, disorderly conduct May 27.
Mark Garnett, 57, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, hindering apprehension May 28.
Kathryn Gerardi, 19, of Mullica Hill, was arrested and charged with underage possession of alcohol May 28.