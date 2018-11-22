Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Brandon Hurd, 26, of Wildwood, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance-marijuana under 50g, possession drug paraphernalia.
Peggy Anne Casertano, 48, of Philadelphia, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with possession CDS, hindering apprehension, possession CDS-marijuana under 50g.
Heather Gallia, 40, of Bushkill, Pennsylvania, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Antoine Sloane, 35, of Cape May, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with possession CDS-marijuana under 50g, possession drug paraphernalia.
Jeremiah Laster, 29, of Mount Laurel, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with aggravated assault.
Peter Lucarini, 53, of Feasterville, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Gary Baldt, 24, of Philadelphia, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Benjamin Riker, 30, of Cape May, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with possession CDS-cocaine.
Thomas Saitta, 63, of Apalachian, New York, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with DWI.
Michael Vesper, 33, of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Matthew Felman, 28, of Tampa, Florida, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with criminal mischief, trespassing.
Colleen Donnelly, 24, of Kutztown, Pennsylvania, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with trespassing.
Lauren Fitzgerald, 20, of Orlando, Florida, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with underage possession alcohol.
Neil McKernan, 29, of Philadelphia, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with trespassing.
Daniel Gaelano, 26, of Smithville, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with criminal mischief.
Sean McCormick, 40, of Philadelphia, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Alyssa Robertson, 29, of Villas, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct.
Gerald Dougherty, 61, of Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Timothy Langley, 30, of Colerain, North Carolina, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Heidi Ward, 23, of North Wildwood, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Alpheas Rone, 25, of Philadelphia, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief.
Ashley Carpenter, 23, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Thomas Werner, 24, of Philadelphia, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Charles Lillemon, 39, of Villas, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Bethany Williams, 22, of Philadelphia, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Jacquelyn Heenan, 21, of Jamison, Pennsylvania, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with disorderly conduct.
William Modzelewski, 24, of Philadelphia, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, obstruction.
Louis Strometz, 25, of Maple Shade, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Brenden Deeg, 23, of Ajax, Ontario, Canada, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Regina Burke, 39, of Philadelphia, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with trespassing.
Mark Davis, 36, of Philadelphia, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.
Andrea Wurtzbacher, 53, of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with possession CDS.
Brandon Wildonger, 19, of Philadelphia, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with underage possession alcohol.
Molly Doyle, 20, of Wildwood, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with possession CDS.
Stephanie Morris, 24, of Philadelphia, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with possession CDS-marijuana under 50g.